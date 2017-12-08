State weather bureau PAGASA says the tail-end of a cold front is affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon

Published 5:10 PM, December 08, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Parts of Luzon will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms on Saturday, December 9, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 4 pm bulletin on Friday, December 8, PAGASA said Bicol Region, Mimaropa, and Calabarzon will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the tail-end of a cold front which is affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon.

A northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon and Central Luzon will also bring cloudy skies with light to moderate rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Visayas and Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds will blow from the northeast over Luzon, causing moderate to rough seas. Elsewhere, coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the northeast to north. – Rappler.com