Quezon and Camarines Norte will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the tail-end of a cold front affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon

Published 5:30 PM, December 09, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Parts of Luzon will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms on Sunday, December 10, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 4 pm bulletin on Saturday, December 9, PAGASA said the provinces of Quezon and Camarines Norte will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the tail-end of a cold front affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon.

A northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon and Central Luzon will also bring cloudy skies with scattered rains in regions of Cagayan Valley and Cordillera, and Aurora province.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila, Ilocos region, and the rest of Central Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds will blow from the northeast over Luzon, causing moderate to rough seas. Elsewhere, coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the northeast to north. – Rappler.com