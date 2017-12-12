Urduja is 480 kilometers east northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, moving north northwest at a very slow 6 kilometers per hour

Published 6:55 PM, December 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur intensified into a tropical depression on Tuesday afternoon, December 12. It has been named Urduja.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Tuesday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Urduja is 480 kilometers east northeast of Hinatuan, moving north northwest at a very slow 6 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical depression has maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 65 km/h. (READ: EXPLAINER: How tropical cyclones form)

PAGASA warned that Urduja could still strengthen into a tropical storm within the next 36 hours.

There are no areas under tropical cyclone warning signals yet, but Urduja will bring moderate to heavy rain within its 250-kilometer diameter. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Fishermen and others with small sea vessels are also advised not to venture out into the eastern seaboards of Bicol, Eastern Visayas, and Caraga, as waters will be moderate to rough.

