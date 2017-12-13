Urduja has a speed of just 7 kilometers per hour. There are no areas under tropical cyclone warning signals yet.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Urduja maintained its strength and direction on Wednesday morning, December 13, as it continued to slowly approach the country.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Wednesday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Urduja is already 405 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, moving north northwest at a very slow 7 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical depression continues to have maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 65 km/h. (READ: EXPLAINER: How tropical cyclones form)

PAGASA warned that Urduja could still strengthen into a tropical storm within the next 36 hours.

There are no areas under tropical cyclone warning signals yet, but Urduja will bring moderate to heavy rain within its 350-kilometer diameter. In particular, Bicol and the Visayas will be affected. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Fishermen and others with small sea vessels are also advised not to venture out into the eastern seaboards of Bicol, Eastern Visayas, and Caraga, as waters will be moderate to rough.

