Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, and Samar are under signal no. 1 due to Urduja

Published 11:50 PM, December 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Urduja maintained its strength on Wednesday evening, December 13, as it approached Samar Island.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Wednesday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Urduja is already 295 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, moving west northwest at a very slow 7 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical depression continues to have maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 65 km/h. (READ: EXPLAINER: How tropical cyclones form)

Signal number 1 is raised in the following areas:

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Samar

PAGASA warned that Urduja will bring moderate to heavy rain within its 400-kilometer diameter.

Aside from the areas under signal number 1, scattered to widespread rains are also expected in Mimaropa, Bicol, the Visayas, and Mindanao. Residents should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Fishermen and others with small sea vessels are also advised not to venture out into the eastern seaboards of Bicol and Eastern Visayas due to moderate to rough waters.

