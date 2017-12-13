Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, and Southern Leyte are under signal no. 1

Published 5:45 AM, December 14, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – More areas were placed under signal number 1 before dawn on Thursday, December 14, as Tropical Depression Urduja approached the Eastern Samar-Northern Samar area.

In a bulletin issued 5 am on Thursday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Urduja is already 175 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, moving west at 8 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 7 km/h.

The tropical depression continues to have maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 65 km/h. (READ: EXPLAINER: How tropical cyclones form)

Signal number 1 is raised in the following areas:

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

PAGASA warned that Urduja is bringing moderate to heavy rain within its 400-kilometer diameter.

Aside from the areas under signal number 1, scattered to widespread rains are also expected in the Visayas, Bicol, Caraga, and Northern Mindanao on Thursday. Residents should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Fishermen and others with small sea vessels are also advised not to venture out into the eastern seaboards of Bicol and Eastern Visayas due to moderate to rough waters.

– Rappler.com