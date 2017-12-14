Tropical Depression Urduja is expected to hit Eastern Samar between Thursday night, December 14 and Friday morning, December 15

Published 8:55 AM, December 14, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – A total of 16 areas were placed under signal number 1 as Tropical Depression Urduja moved closer toward Eastern Samar early Thursday morning, December 14.

In a bulletin issued 8 am on Thursday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Urduja is already 140 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, moving west at a slightly faster 10 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 8 km/h.

The tropical depression continues to have maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 65 km/h. (READ: EXPLAINER: How tropical cyclones form)

Urduja is expected to make landfall in Eastern Samar between Thursday night and Friday morning, December 15.

For now, signal number 1 is raised in the following areas:

Catanduanes

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate

Romblon

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

northern Cebu including Bantayan Island

Capiz

Aklan

northern Iloilo

PAGASA warned that Urduja is bringing moderate to heavy rain within its 400-kilometer diameter.

Aside from the areas under signal number 1, scattered to widespread rains are also expected in the Visayas, Bicol, Caraga, and Northern Mindanao on Thursday. Residents should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Fishermen and others with small sea vessels are also advised not to venture out into the eastern seaboards of Bicol and Eastern Visayas due to moderate to rough waters.

– Rappler.com