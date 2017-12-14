Urduja also slows down to just 7 kilometers per hour. Its landfall in Eastern Samar is now expected on Friday morning, December 15.

Published 11:45 AM, December 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Urduja slightly intensified and slowed down late Thursday morning, December 14, as it threatened Samar Island.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Thursday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Urduja already has maximum winds of 60 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 80 km/h from the previous 65 km/h.

The tropical depression is already 120 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, now moving west at a slower 7 km/h from the previous 10 km/h. (READ: EXPLAINER: How tropical cyclones form)

Since Urduja slowed down, its landfall in Eastern Samar is now expected on Friday morning, December 15.

Signal number 1 remains raised in the following areas:

Catanduanes

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate

Romblon

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

northern Cebu including Bantayan Island

Capiz

Aklan

northern Iloilo

PAGASA warned that Urduja is bringing moderate to heavy rain within its 400-kilometer diameter.

Aside from the areas under signal number 1, scattered to widespread rains are also expected in the Visayas, Bicol, Caraga, and Northern Mindanao on Thursday. Residents should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

"Baka tayo ay nagpa-party na, masyado tayong festive mood. Paki-monitor lang po 'yung ating information sa PAGASA. Every 3 hours po tayo nagbibigay ng bulletin.... Sana po maging safe tayo ngayong Christmas season," said PAGASA Weather Division chief Esperanza Cayanan in a news briefing late Thursday morning.

(We might already be partying, we might be in a very festive mood. But please monitor the information from PAGASA. We issue bulletins every 3 hours....I hope we will be safe this Christmas season.)

Fishermen and others with small sea vessels are also advised not to venture out into the eastern seaboards of Bicol and Eastern Visayas due to moderate to rough waters.

