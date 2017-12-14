The typhoon could make landfall either in Northern Mindanao or in the Visayas, or it may recurve and not hit land at all

Published 1:10 PM, December 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Aside from Tropical Depression Urduja, PAGASA is also monitoring a weather disturbance that could further intensify before it hits the Philippines just a few days before Christmas.

In a news briefing late Thursday morning, December 14, PAGASA warned that this weather disturbance – still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) – might become a typhoon. (READ: EXPLAINER: How tropical cyclones form)

It would be given the local name Vinta once it enters PAR.

There are two possible scenarios:

The typhoon may make landfall in Northern Mindanao or in the Visayas on December 22 or 23.

The typhoon may recurve and not hit land at all.

"Merong possibility rin siyang magre-recurve, may mga models' output na ang result ay magre-recurve na hindi tatama ng lupa, ng kalupaan ng ating bansa. Pero ang tinitingnan natin na mas more siguro na tumama," said PAGASA Administrator Vicente Malano.

(There's a possibility it will recurve, some models' outputs show it could recurve and not hit land, not make landfall in the country. But we're looking more at the possibility that it will hit us.)

According to Malano, maximum winds of the potential typhoon could reach 150 to 160 kilometers per hour (km/h). And, since Vinta would be coming after Urduja, the soil would already be saturated by then – meaning a higher risk of landslides.

"Kung sunod-sunod 'yung pag-uulan magiging malambot 'yung lupa at magkakaroon ng landslide....Marami ring bahay na nasa hillsides, sa landslide-prone areas," said Malano.

(If the rains are nonstop, the soil would become saturated and we would have landslides....There are many houses situated on hillsides, in landslide-prone areas.)

Malano appealed to the public not to be complacent, even as they are preoccupied with Christmas festivities. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

"No'ng 2011, meron tayong Washi (Sendong); 2012, meron tayong Pablo; 2013, meron tayong Haiyan (Yolanda) – towards the end of the year lahat 'yun, mapinsala lahat 'yun. Sana naman itong mga huling bagyo nitong 2017 ay magbantay po tayo.... Kamukha nitong mga panahong ito maraming nagpa-party, baka makalimutan pa lang may bagyong dadating," he said.

(In 2011, we had Washi; 2012, we had Pablo; 2013, we had Haiyan – these were all towards the end of the year, these were all destructive. I hope we will be vigilant during these last few tropical cyclones of 2017.... Like now, many are partying and they might be unaware that a typhoon is approaching.)

– Rappler.com