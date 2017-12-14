Urduja (Kai-tak) is almost stationary as it dumps moderate to heavy rain on the region

Published 8:50 PM, December 14, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Urduja (Kai-tak) was almost stationary off the coast of Eastern Visayas early Thursday evening, December 14, bringing moderate to heavy rain.

The provinces of Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Leyte, Southern Leyte, and Biliran comprise the region of Eastern Visayas.

In a bulletin issued 8 pm on Thursday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Urduja is located 85 kilometers east southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, barely moving west at a speed of just 7 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical storm has maximum winds of 65 km/h and gustiness of up to 90 km/h. (READ: EXPLAINER: How tropical cyclones form)

Urduja is expected to make landfall in Eastern Samar on Friday morning, December 15.

Signal number 2 is raised over:

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Signal number 1, meanwhile, is up in:

Catanduanes

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands

Romblon

Leyte

Southern Leyte

northern Cebu including Bantayan Island

Capiz

Aklan

northern Iloilo

Dinagat Islands

PAGASA warned that Urduja is bringing moderate to heavy rain within its 400-kilometer diameter.

Aside from the areas under warning signals, scattered to widespread rains are also expected in the Visayas, Bicol, Caraga, and Northern Mindanao. Residents should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Fishermen and others with small sea vessels are also advised not to venture out into the eastern seaboard of Bicol and the seaboards of the Visayas amid rough to very rough waters.

Thousands of passengers were stranded in various ports on Thursday.

– Rappler.com