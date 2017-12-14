PAGASA says Tropical Storm Urduja (Kai-tak) is now expected to hit land between Friday evening, December 15 and Saturday morning, December 16

Published 11:59 PM, December 14, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Urduja (Kai-tak) brought more heavy rain to Eastern Visayas late Thursday evening, December 14, as it continued to move very slowly.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Thursday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Urduja is already 140 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, heading northwest at just 6 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical storm continues to have maximum winds of 65 km/h and gustiness of up to 90 km/h. (READ: EXPLAINER: How tropical cyclones form)

Due to Urduja's extremely slow movement, the new projected time for its landfall is now between Friday evening, December 15 and Saturday morning, December 16. The previous estimate was Friday morning.

Signal number 2 remains raised over:

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Signal number 1, meanwhile, is still up in:

Catanduanes

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands

Romblon

Leyte

Southern Leyte

northern Cebu including Bantayan Island

Capiz

Aklan

northern Iloilo

Dinagat Islands

PAGASA warned that Urduja is bringing moderate to heavy rain within its 450-kilometer diameter. Residents of provinces in the tropical storm's path should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Sea travel also remains risky in the eastern seaboards of Bicol and the Visayas. Thousands of passengers had been stranded in various ports on Thursday.

Classes have been suspended in some areas on Friday. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Friday, December 15) – Rappler.com