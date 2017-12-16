Urduja (Kai-tak) is already in the vicinity of San Policarpio, Eastern Samar as of early Saturday afternoon, December 16

Published 3:08 PM, December 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Urduja (Kai-tak) made landfall in San Policarpio, Eastern Samar early Saturday afternoon, December 16.

In a bulletin issued past 2:30 pm on Saturday, PAGASA said Urduja is already in the vicinity of San Policarpio, still moving west at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical storm still has maximum winds of 80 km/h and gustiness of up to 110 km/h. (READ: EXPLAINER: How tropical cyclones form)

Signal number 2 is raised over:

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands

Romblon

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Aklan

Capiz

northern Iloilo

Signal number 1, meanwhile, is up in:

southern Quezon

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

Marinduque

Catanduanes

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Cuyo Island

Calamian Group of Islands

Antique

southern Iloilo

Guimaras

Negros Occidental

northern Negros Oriental

Cebu

northern Bohol

Southern Leyte

Dinagat Islands

Floods and landslides have hit Eastern Samar, while Tacloban City is under a state of calamity. (LOOK: Houses in Eastern Samar flooded due to Urduja)

PAGASA said residents of provinces in the tropical storm's path "must undertake appropriate measures against flooding and landslides and coordinate with their respective local government and disaster risk reduction and management offices." (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Below are the top 5 areas which received the most rainfall in terms of millimeters (mm) on Friday, December 15.

Catarman, Northern Samar – 347.4 mm (normal monthly rainfall: 628.2 mm) Catbalogan, Samar – 331.2 mm (normal monthly rainfall: 322.7 mm) Juban, Sorsogon – 162 mm (no amount given for normal monthly rainfall) Borongan, Eastern Samar – 155 mm (normal monthly rainfall: 674.8 mm) Guiuan, Eastern Samar – 109.6 mm (normal monthly rainfall: 440.1 mm)

In a 24-hour period that began last Thursday, December 14, Guiuan had received nearly two months' worth of rainfall in just one day, making it the hardest-hit overall, so far.

Meanwhile, sea travel remains risky in seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone warning signals. Thousands of passengers have been stranded at various ports.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) earlier activated the government's national disaster response operation to assist areas affected by the tropical storm.

Based on its forecast track, Urduja will eventually get downgraded back to a tropical depression by Monday, December 18, then leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday, December 19.

– Rappler.com