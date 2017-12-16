Urduja (Kai-tak) is crossing San Jose de Buan, Samar as of late Saturday afternoon, December 16

Published 5:40 PM, December 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Urduja (Kai-tak) slightly weakened late Saturday afternoon, December 16, after making landfall in San Policarpo, Eastern Samar.

The tropical storm has left at least 3 people dead and 6 others missing, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Saturday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Urduja is already in the vicinity of San Jose de Buan, Samar, still moving west at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical storm now has maximum winds of 75 km/h from the previous 80 km/h and gustiness of up to 120 km/h. (READ: EXPLAINER: How tropical cyclones form)

Signal number 2 is raised over:

Sorsogon

Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands

Romblon

Northern Samar

northern part of Eastern Samar

northern part of Samar

Biliran

Antique

Aklan

Capiz

northern Iloilo

Signal number 1, meanwhile, is up in:

southern Quezon

Marinduque

southern Oriental Mindoro

southern Occidental Mindoro

Catanduanes

Camarines Sur

Albay

Burias Island

northern Palawan

Cuyo Island

Calamian Group of Islands

southern Iloilo

southern part of Samar

southern part of Eastern Samar

Guimaras

Negros Occidental

northern Negros Oriental

northern Cebu

Leyte

Floods and landslides have hit Eastern Samar, while Tacloban City is under a state of calamity. (LOOK: Houses in Eastern Samar flooded due to Urduja)

PAGASA said residents of provinces in the tropical storm's path "must undertake appropriate measures against flooding and landslides and coordinate with their respective local government and disaster risk reduction and management offices." (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Below are the top 5 areas which received the most rainfall in terms of millimeters (mm) on Friday, December 15.

Catarman, Northern Samar – 347.4 mm (normal monthly rainfall: 628.2 mm) Catbalogan, Samar – 331.2 mm (normal monthly rainfall: 322.7 mm) Juban, Sorsogon – 162 mm (no amount given for normal monthly rainfall) Borongan, Eastern Samar – 155 mm (normal monthly rainfall: 674.8 mm) Guiuan, Eastern Samar – 109.6 mm (normal monthly rainfall: 440.1 mm)

In a 24-hour period that began last Thursday, December 14, Guiuan had received nearly two months' worth of rainfall in just one day, making it the hardest-hit overall, so far.

Meanwhile, sea travel remains risky in seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone warning signals. Thousands of passengers have been stranded at various ports.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) earlier activated the government's national disaster response operation to assist areas affected by the tropical storm.

Based on its forecast track, Urduja will eventually get downgraded back to a tropical depression by Sunday, December 17, then leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday, December 19 or Wednesday, December 20.

Aside from Urduja, PAGASA is also monitoring a tropical depression located 2,135 kilometers east of Mindanao, still outside PAR. This tropical depression will be given the local name Vinta once it enters next week. – Rappler.com