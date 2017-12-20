The tail-end of a cold front is also affecting Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, Central Luzon, Rizal, and northern Quezon including Polillo Island

Published 12:35 PM, December 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) off Mindanao entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday morning, December 20.

State weather bureau PAGASA said the LPA is located 925 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

The trough or extension of the LPA is expected to bring rain to Caraga and Davao. Residents of these regions should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides.

There's also a chance the weather disturbance may strengthen into a tropical depression within the next 24 to 48 hours. If it does, it would be given the local name Vinta. (READ: EXPLAINER: How tropical cyclones form)

Meanwhile, the tail-end of a cold front will bring scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms on Wednesday to Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, Central Luzon, Rizal, and northern Quezon including Polillo Island. These areas must also be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides.

A cold front forms when an advancing cold air mass displaces warmer air in its path, causing the displaced warm air to rise, which then leads to the formation of clouds and precipitation. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The northeast monsoon is also affecting Ilocos, but PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact" from the scattered rains there.

The rest of the country will only have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms. – Rappler.com