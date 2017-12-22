After Marawi City in Lanao del Sur, Vinta (Tembin) will cross the Misamis Occidental-Zamboanga del Norte area

Published 2:55 PM, December 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Vinta (Tembin) further weakened early Friday afternoon, December 22, while in the vicinity of Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

In a bulletin issued 2 pm on Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Vinta is moving west toward the Misamis Occidental-Zamboanga del Norte area at a slightly faster 20 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 18 km/h.

It had made landfall in Cateel, Davao Oriental at 1:45 am on Friday. (READ: Nearly 16,000 evacuate as Vinta hits Davao Oriental)

Vinta now has maximum winds of 65 km/h from the previous 80 km/h and gustiness of up to 110 km/h from the previous 130 km/h. (READ: EXPLAINER: How tropical cyclones form)

Fewer areas are under signal number 2:

Misamis Oriental

Misamis Occidental

Lanao del Norte

Lanao del Sur

Zamboanga del Norte

Zamboanga del Sur

Zamboanga Sibugay

Signal number 1, meanwhile, is up over:

Southern Leyte

Bohol

southern Cebu

Negros Oriental

southern Negros Occidental

Siquijor

Dinagat Islands

Agusan del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Bukidnon

Davao del Norte

northern Davao del Sur (Davao City)

North Cotabato

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Camiguin

Compostela Valley

Maguindanao

Though Vinta has weakened further, scattered to widespread rains will continue in the Visayas and Western Mindanao within the next 24 hours. Heavy flooding has already been reported in Lanao del Sur.

Sea travel is also risky in areas under signal numbers 1 and 2. Thousands of passengers have been stranded due to Vinta. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The tropical storm is still expected to cross Northern Mindanao, the Zamboanga Peninsula, and southern Palawan.

It will then leave PAR on Christmas Eve, December 24.

Eastern Visayas is still reeling from the damage wrought by Tropical Depression Urduja (Kai-tak), which battered the region as a tropical storm. National disaster management authorities said 45 people were killed and 46 others remain missing. Urduja left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) last Tuesday, December 19.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will bring scattered rain to Luzon, but PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact." – Rappler.com