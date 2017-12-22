Moderate to heavy rain will persist in southern Palawan, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, and Zamboanga Sibugay

Published 11:50 PM, December 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Vinta (Tembin) was about to exit the landmass of the Zamboanga Peninsula late Friday evening, December 22, on its way to the Sulu Sea.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Vinta is already 115 kilometers north of Zamboanga City, still moving west at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical depression continues to have maximum winds of 60 km/h and gustiness of up to 90 km/h. But it could reintensify into a tropical storm while crossing the Sulu Sea, according to PAGASA. (READ: EXPLAINER: How tropical cyclones form)

Vinta had made landfall in Cateel, Davao Oriental as a severe tropical storm at 1:45 am on Friday. (READ: Nearly 16,000 evacuate as Vinta hits Davao Oriental)

In Lanao del Sur, 7 people have been reported dead and 4 others are missing, according to provincial authorities. Lanao del Sur and Cagayan de Oro are among the areas that experienced heavy flooding. (READ: #ReliefPH: Help victims of Vinta)

As of 11 pm on Friday, only 4 areas remain under signal number 1:

southern Palawan

Zamboanga del Norte

Zamboanga del Sur

Zamboanga Sibugay

Moderate to heavy rain is expected in Palawan and the western part of Mindanao, while light to heavy rain is expected in the Visayas, Bicol, the rest of Mindanao, and the rest of Mimaropa within the next 24 hours. PAGASA warned that these could trigger more flash floods and landslides.

Sea travel also remains risky in areas under signal number 1. Thousands of passengers have been stranded due to Vinta. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

After crossing the Sulu Sea, Vinta's last stop in the Philippines would be southern Palawan.

It will then leave PAR on Christmas Eve, December 24.

Eastern Visayas is still reeling from the damage wrought by Tropical Depression Urduja (Kai-tak), which battered the region as a tropical storm. National disaster management authorities said 45 people were killed and 46 others remain missing. Urduja left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) last Tuesday, December 19.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will continue to bring scattered rain to Luzon, but PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact." – Rappler.com