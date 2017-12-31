The low pressure area – or potential Tropical Depression Agaton – is expected to bring moderate to heavy rain to Mindanao

Published 11:35 AM, December 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) off Mindanao entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) early Sunday, December 31.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Sunday, state weather bureau PAGASA said the LPA is already 910 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

The LPA is expected to develop into a tropical depression within the next 48 hours, or as 2018 begins. When it does, it will be given the local name Agaton. (READ: EXPLAINER: How tropical cyclones form)

PAGASA warned that the LPA or tropical depression is expected to bring moderate to heavy rain to Mindanao from Monday to Tuesday, January 1 to 2, so residents there should brace for possible flash floods and landslides.

Once the LPA becomes Agaton, maritime operations will also be disrupted along the eastern seaboard of Mindanao – Surigao, Davao Oriental, Dinagat Islands, and Siargao – as well as the eastern seaboard of the Leyte provinces.

Mindanao is still reeling from Typhoon Vinta (Tembin), which hit land just a few days before Christmas as a severe tropical storm. Vinta left at least 240 people dead.

Vinta also came on the heels of Tropical Storm Urduja (Kai-tak), which battered Eastern Visayas and left at least 47 people dead. Urduja also left P2.172 billion in damage to agriculture and infrastructure.

With a potential tropical cyclone on New Year's Day, PAGASA advised the public to closely monitor weather updates. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories) – Rappler.com