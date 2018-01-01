From Agaton to Zeny, here's a look at the Philippines' names for tropical cyclones this year

Published 10:00 AM, January 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Basyang, Inday, and Venus are some of the names that state weather bureau PAGASA will be giving tropical cyclones in 2018.

Aside from the international name given to a tropical cyclone, PAGASA also assigns a local name which will be used when a tropical cyclone is already inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). (READ: EXPLAINER: How tropical cyclones form)

The local names were already previously listed and revised as of January 2017. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

PAGASA has 4 sets of tropical cyclone names that are used every 4 years. This means the names for 2018 – listed below – will also be used in 2022, 2026, and so on.

The Philippines is visited by an average of 20 typhoons a year, so the names above should be more than enough. But PAGASA also prepared an auxiliary list containing 10 names, in case all the names on the original list are used.

Dropping certain names

PAGASA also decommissions or drops the usage of a tropical cyclone name when it has met at least one of these two requirements:

at least 300 deaths

P1 billion worth of damage to agriculture and infrastructure

Examples of decommissioned names include Tropical Storm Ondoy (Ketsana) in 2009, Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) in 2013, Typhoon Lando (Koppu) in 2015, and most recently, Tropical Storm Urduja (Kai-tak) in 2017.

A tropical cyclone name can also be dropped if it is closely associated with a prominent personality, to avoid public ridicule. For instance, PAGASA changed Nonoy to Nona in December 2015 because it sounded like Noynoy, the nickname of then president Benigno Aquino III. – Rappler.com