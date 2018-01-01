The low pressure area, which is affecting Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao, could intensify into Tropical Depression Agaton on New Year's Day

Published 12:05 PM, January 01, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – It's a rainy New Year's Day in Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao due to the low pressure area (LPA) that state weather bureau PAGASA has been monitoring.

In a bulletin issued past 11 am on Monday, January 1, PAGASA said the LPA is already 385 kilometers east southeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.

The LPA is expected to develop into a tropical depression before making landfall in Caraga either on Monday night or Tuesday morning, January 2. When it intensifies, it will be given the local name Agaton. (READ: EXPLAINER: How tropical cyclones form)

PAGASA warned that the LPA is bringing moderate to heavy rain, so residents should brace for possible flash floods and landslides.

"Maging handa po tayo at alerto sa mga banta ng baha at landslide (We should be prepared and alert for threats of floods and landslides)," said PAGASA forecaster Aldczar Aurelio in a news briefing late Monday morning.

Once the LPA becomes Agaton, maritime operations will also be disrupted along the eastern seaboard of Mindanao – Surigao, Davao Oriental, Dinagat Islands, and Siargao – as well as the eastern seaboard of the Leyte provinces.

Mindanao is still reeling from Typhoon Vinta (Tembin), which hit land just a few days before Christmas as a severe tropical storm. Vinta left at least 240 people dead.

Vinta also came on the heels of Tropical Storm Urduja (Kai-tak), which battered Eastern Visayas and left at least 47 people dead. Urduja also left P2.172 billion in damage to agriculture and infrastructure.

With a potential tropical cyclone on New Year's Day, PAGASA advised the public to closely monitor weather updates. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories) – Rappler.com