More areas are placed under signal no. 1 as Agaton heads for land

Published 9:05 PM, January 01, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Agaton maintained its strength early Monday evening, January 1, as it threatened the region of Caraga.

In a bulletin issued past 8 pm on New Year's Day, state weather bureau PAGASA said Agaton is already 145 kilometers north northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, still moving west at 19 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical depression continues to have maximum winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 60 km/h. (READ: EXPLAINER: How tropical cyclones form)

Signal number 1 is now raised over more areas:

Southern Leyte

Bohol

southern Cebu

Siquijor

southern Negros Oriental

southern Negros Occidental

Surigao del Norte including Siargao Island

Surigao del Sur

Dinagat Islands

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Davao Oriental

Davao del Norte

Davao del Sur

North Cotabato

Compostela Valley

Misamis Oriental

Misamis Occidental

Lanao del Norte

Lanao del Sur

Camiguin

Bukidnon

Agaton could make landfall in Caraga either Monday night or Tuesday morning, January 2.

After making landfall, it will then cross Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, and southern Palawan – similar to the track of 2017's last tropical cyclone, the deadly Typhoon Vinta (Tembin).

"[The rainfall is] a bit less than Vinta pero huwag tayong kampante (but we should not be complacent)," said PAGASA Weather Division chief Esperanza Cayanan in a news briefing late Monday afternoon.

PAGASA also warned that residents of Bicol, the Visayas, Caraga, Davao, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, and North Cotabato should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Sea travel is suspended in areas under signal number 1. It is also risky to venture out into the seaboards of Northern Luzon, eastern seaboards of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon, and eastern and western seaboards of the Visayas due to the surge of the northeast monsoon.

Based on its latest forecast track, Agaton will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday, January 4.

Mindanao is still reeling from Vinta, which hit land just a few days before Christmas 2017 as a severe tropical storm. It left at least 240 people dead.

Vinta also came on the heels of Tropical Storm Urduja (Kai-tak), which battered Eastern Visayas and killed 47 people. Urduja also left P2.172 billion in damage to agriculture and infrastructure. – Rappler.com