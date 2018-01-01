Residents of the Visayas, parts of Mindanao, and Palawan should stay on alert for possible flash floods and landslides

Published 5:40 AM, January 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Agaton slightly accelerated over the Bohol Sea before dawn on Tuesday, January 2, after making landfall in the Dinagat Islands-Siargao Island area at 1 am.

In a bulletin issued 5 am on Tuesday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Agaton is already 95 kilometers east of Tagbilaran City, Bohol, now moving west at 25 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 22 km/h at the time of landfall.

The tropical depression has maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 90 km/h, also its strength when it hit land. (READ: EXPLAINER: How tropical cyclones form)

Signal number 1 is raised over:

Palawan

Southern Leyte

Bohol

Cebu

Siquijor

Guimaras

Negros Oriental

Negros Occidental

Surigao del Norte including Siargao Island

Agusan del Norte

Dinagat Islands

northern Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

Zamboanga del Norte

PAGASA also warned that residents of the Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Lanao del Sur, Davao del Norte, Compostela Valley, Davao Oriental, and Palawan should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Sea travel is suspended in areas under signal number 1. It is also risky to venture out into the seaboards of Northern Luzon and Southern Luzon, eastern seaboard of Central Luzon, and eastern and western seaboards of the Visayas due to the surge of the northeast monsoon.

After making landfall, Agaton is now expected to cross Bohol, southern Cebu, Negros, and Palawan. It could make its 2nd landfall in Palawan.

Based on its latest forecast track, Agaton will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) between Wednesday night, January 3, and Thursday morning, January 4.

Mindanao is still reeling from Typhoon Vinta (Tembin), which hit land just a few days before Christmas 2017 as a severe tropical storm. It left at least 240 people dead.

Vinta also came on the heels of Tropical Storm Urduja (Kai-tak), which battered Eastern Visayas and killed 47 people. Urduja also left P2.172 billion in damage to agriculture and infrastructure. – Rappler.com