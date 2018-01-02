Agaton maintains its strength as it heads for the province, with maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 65 km/h

Published 5:30 PM, January 02, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – State weather bureau PAGASA advised residents of Palawan to stay on alert as Tropical Depression Agaton moved closer to the province late Tuesday afternoon, January 2.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Tuesday, PAGASA said Agaton is already 185 kilometers east southeast of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, still moving west at 28 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical depression continues to have maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 65 km/h. (READ: EXPLAINER: How tropical cyclones form)

Agaton is expected to make its 6th landfall in Palawan on Tuesday evening. It had made landfall in the following areas earlier in the day:

Socorro, Surigao del Norte – 1 am

Claver, Surigao del Norte – 1:15 am

Jagna, Bohol – 4 am

Santander, Cebu – 5 am

Bais City, Negros Oriental – 7:30 am

Signal number 1 remains raised in Palawan, including Cuyo Island.

Though Palawan is the only area left under signal number 1, PAGASA warned residents of Bicol, the Samar provinces, southern Quezon, Panay Island, and the rest of Mimaropa to stay on alert for possible flash floods and landslides. (IN PHOTOS: Flood greets Biliran residents on first day of 2018)

Sea travel is risky in Palawan, the seaboards of Northern Luzon and Southern Luzon, eastern seaboard of Central Luzon, eastern and western seaboards of the Visayas, and eastern seaboard of Mindanao due to the surge of the northeast monsoon and Agaton.

More than 3,000 passengers have been stranded at various ports, most of them in Northern Mindanao and Central Visayas, according to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

Based on its latest forecast track, Agaton will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday morning, January 3. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Mindanao is still reeling from Typhoon Vinta (Tembin), which hit land just a few days before Christmas 2017 as a severe tropical storm. It left at least 240 people dead.

Vinta also came on the heels of Tropical Storm Urduja (Kai-tak), which battered Eastern Visayas and killed 47 people. Urduja also left P2.172 billion in damage to agriculture and infrastructure. – Rappler.com