But moderate to heavy rain is still expected in the Visayas, Bicol, Palawan, and Quezon due to the trough or extension of Agaton as well as the tail-end of a cold front

Published 7:10 AM, January 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – There are no more areas under tropical cyclone warning signals as Tropical Depression Agaton headed for the West Philippine Sea early Wednesday morning, January 3.

In a bulletin issued 5 am on Wednesday, PAGASA said Agaton is already 175 kilometers west northwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, moving west at a slightly slower 25 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 30 km/h.

The tropical depression has maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 65 km/h. (READ: EXPLAINER: How tropical cyclones form)

Agaton made landfall in the Philippines 6 times on Tuesday, January 2:

Socorro, Surigao del Norte – 1 am

Claver, Surigao del Norte – 1:15 am

Jagna, Bohol – 4 am

Santander, Cebu – 5 am

Bais City, Negros Oriental – 7:30 am

Aborlan, Palawan – 10:45 pm

Though there are no more areas under warning signals, PAGASA said moderate to heavy rain is still expected in the Visayas, Bicol, Palawan, and Quezon due to the trough or extension of Agaton as well as the tail-end of a cold front. Residents of these areas should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides. (IN PHOTOS: Flood greets Biliran residents on first day of 2018)

Sea travel also remains risky in the seaboards of Northern Luzon and Southern Luzon, eastern seaboard of Central Luzon, eastern and western seaboards of the Visayas, and eastern seaboard of Mindanao due to the surge of the northeast monsoon and Agaton.

More than 3,000 passengers had been stranded at various ports, most of them in Northern Mindanao and Central Visayas, according to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

Based on its latest forecast track, Agaton will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday morning. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

