Aurora, Quezon, Bicol, Caraga, Davao, and Soccsksargen should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides on Tuesday, January 9

Published 7:55 PM, January 08, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Parts of Luzon and Mindanao will be rainy on Tuesday, January 9, due to the easterlies or winds blowing from the east.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Monday, January 8, state weather bureau PAGASA said light to heavy rain is expected in Aurora, Quezon, Bicol, Caraga, Davao, and Soccsksargen. These areas should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides.

The northeast monsoon will also bring scattered or isolated rainshowers to Batanes, the Babuyan Group of Islands, Ilocos, Cordillera, the rest of Cagayan Valley, and the rest of Central Luzon, but PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, the Visayas, and the rest of Mindanao will only have localized thunderstorms, but these could still trigger flash floods or landslides if the downpour becomes heavy.

In a special weather outlook for the Black Nazarene procession on Tuesday, PAGASA also said it expects good weather in Manila in the morning with just passing showers in the afternoon or evening. The temperature will range from 23°C to 31°C.

– Rappler.com