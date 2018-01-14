PAGASA advises Sorsogon, Masbate, Palawan, the Visayas, and Mindanao to be on alert for floods and landslides

Published 6:05 PM, January 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The tail-end of a cold front is expected to bring rain to parts of the country on Monday, January 15.

A cold front forms when an advancing cold air mass displaces warmer air in its path, causing the displaced warm air to rise, which then leads to the formation of clouds and precipitation. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Sunday, January 14, state weather bureau PAGASA warned Sorsogon, Masbate, Palawan, the Visayas, and Mindanao to brace for light to heavy rain. Residents of these areas should watch out for possible floods and landslides.

Tacloban City, Leyte was the first to announce it was suspending classes in all levels for Monday, due to the bad weather. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, January 15)

Coastal waters in Luzon, Eastern Visayas, and Eastern Mindanao will also be moderate to rough.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon. Scattered rainshowers are expected in Cordillera, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon, Metro Manila, and the rest of Bicol, but PAGASA said there would be "no significant impact."

PAGASA also said it is not monitoring any potential tropical cyclone. – Rappler.com