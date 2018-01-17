Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, the Visayas, and Mindanao should be on alert for flash floods and landslides

Published 9:50 AM, January 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Expect rain across the country on Wednesday, January 17.

In a bulletin issued 4 am on Wednesday, state weather bureau PAGASA said the tail-end of a cold front is bringing light to heavy rain to Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Bicol. These areas should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides.

A cold front forms when an advancing cold air mass displaces warmer air in its path, causing the displaced warm air to rise, which then leads to the formation of clouds and precipitation. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Meanwhile, the low pressure area (LPA) that PAGASA continues to monitor is already located 1,810 kilometers east of Mindanao, which is outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Though the LPA is outside PAR, its trough or extension is affecting the Visayas and Mindanao, especially Caraga. There could also be flash floods and landslides in the two island regions.

Scattered rainshowers are also being experienced in Cagayan Valley, Ilocos, and Cordillera due to the northeast monsoon, but PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

Coastal waters in Luzon, the Visayas, and Eastern Mindanao are moderate to rough.

