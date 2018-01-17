Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, Ilocos, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol, and Mimaropa must be on alert for flash floods and landslides

Published 5:20 PM, January 17, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Rain will persist in parts of Luzon on Thursday, January 18, due to the easterlies or winds coming from the east.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Wednesday, January 17, state weather bureau PAGASA said there will be light to heavy rain in Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, Ilocos, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol, and Mimaropa.

Those areas should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides.

The rest of the country will only have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, but these could still bring flash floods or landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

PAGASA also said coastal waters in the northern and eastern parts of Luzon as well as the eastern parts of the Visayas and of Mindanao will be moderate to rough.

– Rappler.com