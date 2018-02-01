The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon

Published 6:40 PM, February 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The region of Cagayan Valley will experience scattered rains on Friday, February 2, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 4 pm bulletin on Thursday, February 1, PAGASA said the northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon, bringing cloudy skies over Cagayan Valley, and partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains over Ilocos and Cordillera.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will also have isolated rainshowers due to thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned that coastal waters in Northern Luzon will be rough to very rough, while the rest of Luzon, the eastern part of the Visayas, and the eastern part of Mindanao will have moderate to rough seas.

For the rest of the country, coastal waters will be slight to moderate.

– Rappler.com