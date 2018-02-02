The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon and Central Luzon, while easterlies are affecting the eastern section of the country

Published 4:43 PM, February 02, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – State weather bureau PAGASA said the region of Cagayan Valley as well as the province of Aurora will experience scattered rains on Saturday, February 3.

In its 4 pm bulletin on Friday, February 2, PAGASA said the northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon and Central Luzon, bringing cloudy skies over Cagayan Valley and Aurora, and partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains over Ilocos and the Cordillera.

Easterlies are also affecting the eastern section of the country, bringing cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to thunderstorms.

Coastal waters in Northern Luzon and Central Luzon will be rough to very rough, while the rest of Luzon and the eastern section of the Visayas will have moderate to rough seas.

For the rest of the country, coastal waters will be slight to moderate. – Rappler.com