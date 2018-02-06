The low pressure area is 425 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar as of Tuesday afternoon, February 6

Published 8:15 PM, February 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – State weather bureau PAGASA is monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) off the Visayas.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Tuesday, February 6, PAGASA said the LPA is located 425 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

This LPA only has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone. If it does, it would be given the local name Basyang.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon and the Visayas. Scattered rainshowers are expected in the regions of Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, Bicol, and Eastern Visayas, as well as the provinces of Aurora and Quezon.

There will also be isolated rainshowers in the rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, and the rest of the Visayas, but PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

As for Mindanao, localized thunderstorms could bring light to heavy rain. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

PAGASA also warned of rough seas across the country, especially in Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, the eastern and western parts of Southern Luzon, Eastern Visayas, and Surigao del Norte.

– Rappler.com