Published 5:55 PM, February 08, 2018

What's the weather like in your area?

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) that state weather bureau PAGASA has been monitoring was located off Surigao del Sur as of Thursday afternoon, February 8.

In its 4 pm bulletin on Thursday, PAGASA said the LPA was 470 kilometers east northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

The northeast monsoon is also affecting Luzon, bringing scattered rains to Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, and Ilocos, and isolated rainshowers over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

The Visayas and Mindanao will also experience isolated rainshowers due to thunderstorms.

Coastal waters in Northern Luzon will be rough to very rough, while the rest of Luzon as well as the Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to rough seas. – Rappler.com