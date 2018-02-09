The low pressure area PAGASA has been monitoring is located 355 km east of Surigao City

Published 7:18 PM, February 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The regions of Cagayan Valley and Cordillera will have cloudy skies with scattered rains on Saturday, February 10, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 4 pm bulletin on Friday, February 9, PAGASA said a northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon, bringing scattered rains to Cagayan Valley and Cordillera, and isolated rainshowers to Ilocos.

The low pressure area PAGASA has been monitoring was located 355 km east of Surigao City.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will also experience isolated rainshowers due to thunderstorms.

Coastal waters in Northern Luzon will be rough to very rough, while the rest of Luzon and the eastern section of Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to rough seas. The rest of the country will have light to moderate seas. – Rappler.com