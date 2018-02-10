The northeast monsoon is affecting northern Luzon, says PAGASA

Published 8:02 PM, February 10, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The Cagayan Valley and Cordillera regions will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains on Sunday, February 11, due to the northeast monsoon affecting northern Luzon.

The Ilocos Region will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains, said state weather bureau PAGASA in its 4 pm advisory on Saturday, February 10.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

Coastal waters in the northern and eastern section of north Luzon will be rough to very rough, while it will be moderate to rough in the rest of Luzon and the eastern parts of Visayas and Mindanao. Elsewhere, waters will be light to moderate. – Rappler.com