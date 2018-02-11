(UPDATED) Signal no. 1 is raised over Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Davao Oriental

Published 6:10 PM, February 11, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – A tropical storm with the international name Sanba entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 7 pm on Sunday, February 11, becoming the country's second tropical cyclone for 2018. It has been given the local name Basyang.

In a bulletin issued past 5 pm on Sunday, state weather bureau PAGASA had said Tropical Storm Sanba was located east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, moving west northwest at a relatively fast 27 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical storm has maximum winds of 65 km/h and gustiness of up to 80 km/h.

Signal number 1 is raised over:

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Davao Oriental

PAGASA warned the eastern parts of the Visayas and of Mindanao to brace for moderate to heavy rain. Flash floods and landslides are possible.

PAGASA also advised fishermen and those with small sea vessels not to venture out into the eastern seaboards of the Visayas and of Mindanao.

In a separate advisory issued on Sunday, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said its districts and stations in the Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Palawan are on alert for Basyang's possible effects.

The PCG said all district commanders in the path of the tropical storm have been ordered to "ensure the readiness of all assets and personnel to respond during emergency situations."

The PCG added that it is coordinating with the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) to prepare facilities and supplies in case passengers get stranded.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will continue to bring scattered rainshowers to the regions of Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, and Ilocos, as well as the province of Aurora, but PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

The rest of the country, including Metro Manila, will only have localized thunderstorms. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories) – Rappler.com