Moderate to heavy rain is expected in parts of the Visayas and Mindanao starting Monday, February 12

Published 11:35 PM, February 11, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – More areas were placed under signal number 1 due to Tropical Storm Basyang (Sanba) late Sunday evening, February 11.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Sunday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Basyang is already 870 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, still moving west northwest at a relatively fast 27 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical storm maintained its strength, with maximum winds of 65 km/h and gustiness of up to 80 km/h.

Signal number 1 is now raised over:

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Camiguin

Compostela Valley

Davao Oriental

Davao del Norte

Misamis Oriental

Bukidnon

PAGASA warned the eastern parts of the Visayas and of Mindanao to brace for moderate to heavy rain beginning Monday, February 12. Residents of these areas should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides.

Basyang is expected to make landfall in the region of Caraga on Tuesday morning, February 13.

PAGASA also advised fishermen and those with small sea vessels not to venture out into the eastern seaboards of the Visayas and of Mindanao.

In a separate advisory issued on Sunday, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said its districts and stations in the Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Palawan are on alert for Basyang's possible effects.

The PCG said all district commanders in the path of the tropical storm have been ordered to "ensure the readiness of all assets and personnel to respond during emergency situations."

The PCG added that it is coordinating with the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) to prepare facilities and supplies in case passengers get stranded.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will continue to bring scattered rainshowers to the regions of Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, and Ilocos, as well as the province of Aurora, but PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

The rest of the country, including Metro Manila, will only have localized thunderstorms. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories) – Rappler.com