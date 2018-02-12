17 other areas in the Visayas and Mindanao are under signal no. 1 as Tropical Storm Basyang (Sanba) approaches

Published 8:35 AM, February 12, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Basyang (Sanba) maintained its strength early Monday morning, February 12, as it moved toward Eastern Mindanao.

In a bulletin issued 8 am on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Basyang is already 645 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, still moving west northwest at 25 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical storm continues to have maximum winds of 65 km/h and gustiness of up to 80 km/h.

Signal number 2 is now raised in Surigao del Sur.

Signal number 1, meanwhile, is up over:

Southern Leyte

Bohol

Cebu

Siquijor

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Camiguin

Compostela Valley

Davao Oriental

Davao del Norte

Misamis Oriental

Misamis Occidental

Lanao del Norte

Lanao del Sur

Bukidnon

PAGASA warned residents of areas under signal numbers 1 and 2 that moderate to heavy rain could trigger flash floods and landslides.

Bicol, the rest of the Visayas, and the rest of Mindanao will also have scattered rainshowers – light to heavy – due to the trough or extension of the tropical storm.

Basyang is expected to make landfall in the region of Caraga on Tuesday morning, February 13. After hitting land, it will cross Caraga as well as Northern Mindanao and Palawan.

Based on its forecast track, Basyang will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) early Friday, February 16, by then likely downgraded to a tropical depression.

Sea travel is risky in areas under signal numbers 1 and 2, the seaboards of Northern Luzon, the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon, and Eastern Visayas.

In a separate advisory issued on Sunday, February 11, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said its districts and stations in the Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Palawan are on alert for Basyang's possible effects.

The PCG said all district commanders in the path of the tropical storm have been ordered to "ensure the readiness of all assets and personnel to respond during emergency situations."

The PCG added that it is coordinating with the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) to prepare facilities and supplies in case passengers get stranded.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will continue to bring scattered rainshowers to the regions of Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, and Ilocos, as well as the provinces of Aurora and Quezon, but PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

The rest of the country, including Metro Manila, will only have localized thunderstorms. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories) – Rappler.com