Published 11:35 PM, February 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Basyang (Sanba) maintained its speed and direction late Monday evening, February 12, as it continued to head for the northeastern part of Mindanao.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Basyang is already 300 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, moving west northwest at 25 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical storm continues to have maximum winds of 65 km/h and gustiness of up to 80 km/h. In a news briefing late Monday morning, PAGASA had said it is unlikely that Basyang would intensify further into a severe tropical storm.

Signal number 2 is now raised in:

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Sur

Surigao del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Camiguin

Misamis Oriental

northern part of Bukidnon

Signal number 1, meanwhile, is up over:

Cuyo Island

Aklan

Capiz

Antique

Iloilo

Guimaras

Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

Siquijor

Bohol

Cebu

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Biliran

southern part of Samar

southern part of Eastern Samar

Zamboanga del Norte

Zamboanga del Sur

Zamboanga Sibugay

Misamis Occidental

Lanao del Norte

Lanao del Sur

southern part of Bukidnon

North Cotabato

Compostela Valley

Davao del Norte

Davao Oriental

PAGASA warned areas under signal number 1 and 2 to expect moderate to heavy rain within the next 24 hours. Residents should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides.

Basyang is expected to make landfall in Caraga on Tuesday morning, February 13. After hitting land, it will cross Caraga as well as Northern Mindanao and Palawan.

"Expected kasi na pagtama bukas (Tuesday), siguro around before noon, doon pa lang magsisimula 'yung malalakas na ulan sa area, then within 24 hours after landfall, medyo delikado po 'yung area ng Northern Mindanao as well as 'yung Visayas, dahil po doon sa pagtahak niya... So ngayon pa lamang po sinasabihan na natin 'yung mga kababayan natin sa area na sana mag-ingat, maghanda," said PAGASA Assistant Weather Services chief Robert Sawi in the news briefing.

(We expect that when Basyang makes landfall around before noon tomorrow, that's when heavy rain will begin in the area, then within 24 hours after landfall, the areas of Northern Mindanao and the Visayas would face risks as the tropical storm crosses... So as early as now we are telling our countrymen to be careful, to prepare.)

Based on its latest forecast track, Basyang will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday, February 15.

Sea travel is risky in areas under signal numbers 1 and 2, the seaboards of Northern Luzon and of the Visayas, the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon, and the eastern and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon due to Basyang and the surge of the northeast monsoon.

Hundreds of passengers have been stranded in the Visayas and Mindanao, according to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will continue to bring scattered rainshowers to the regions of Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, and Ilocos, as well as the provinces of Aurora and Quezon, but PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

The rest of the country, including Metro Manila, will only have localized thunderstorms. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

