(UPDATED) Basyang (Sanba) hits Cortes, Surigao del Sur at 9:15 am on Tuesday, February 13

Published 8:40 AM, February 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Basyang (Sanba) made landfall in Cortes, Surigao del Sur at 9:15 am on Tuesday, February 13.

State weather bureau PAGASA announced the landfall on its social media accounts.

In an earlier bulletin issued at 8 am, PAGASA had said Basyang is moving northwest at 25 kilometers per hour (km/h), with maximum winds of 65 km/h and gustiness of up to 80 km/h.

Signal number 2 is raised in:

Bohol

southern part of Cebu

Siquijor

Negros Oriental

southern part of Negros Occidental

Southern Leyte

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Camiguin

Misamis Oriental

northern part of Bukidnon

Signal number 1, meanwhile, is up over:

Palawan including Calamian Group of Islands

southern part of Masbate

Aklan

Capiz

Antique

Iloilo

Guimaras

northern part of Negros Occidental

northern part of Cebu

Leyte

Biliran

Samar

Eastern Samar

Zamboanga del Sur

northern part of Zamboanga del Norte

northern part of Zamboanga Sibugay

Misamis Occidental

Lanao del Norte

Lanao del Sur

southern part of Bukidnon

North Cotabato

Compostela Valley

Davao del Norte

northern part of Davao Oriental

PAGASA warned areas under signal number 1 and 2 that moderate to heavy rain will persist within the next 24 hours. Residents should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides.

After making landfall, Basyang is expected to cross Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and Palawan.

Based on its latest forecast track, Basyang will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) late Thursday, February 15, or early Friday, February 16.

Sea travel remains risky in areas under signal numbers 1 and 2, the seaboards of Northern Luzon and of the Visayas, the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon, and the eastern and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon due to Basyang and the surge of the northeast monsoon.

Hundreds of passengers have been stranded in the Visayas and Mindanao, according to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will continue to bring scattered rainshowers to the regions of Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, and Ilocos, as well as the provinces of Aurora and Quezon, but PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

The rest of the country, including Metro Manila, will only have localized thunderstorms. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

– Rappler.com