Published 11:46 AM, February 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Basyang (Sanba) weakened into a tropical depression after making landfall in Cortes, Surigao del Sur at 9:15 am on Tuesday, February 13.

In a bulletin issued at 11 am on Tuesday, PAGASA said Tropical Depression Basyang is already in the vicinity of Cantilan, Surigao del Sur, moving west northwest at 25 kilometers per hour (km/h).

Basyang now has maximum winds of 55 km/h from the previous 65 km/h and gustiness of up to 75 km/h from the previous 80 km/h.

There are no more areas under signal number 2, while signal number 1 is raised in:

Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo

Aklan

Capiz

Antique

Iloilo

Guimaras

Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

Siquijor

Bohol

Cebu

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

southern part of Samar

southern part of Eastern Samar

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Camiguin

Misamis Oriental

Misamis Occidental

northern part of Bukidnon

Lanao del Norte

northern part of Lanao del Sur

northern part of Zamboanga del Norte

PAGASA warned areas under signal number 1 that moderate to heavy rain will persist within the next 24 hours. Residents should watch out for flash floods and landslides.

After making landfall, Basyang is now crossing Caraga toward the Bohol Sea. It is expected to make its 2nd landfall in Camiguin, then in Siquijor or the southern part of Cebu and southern part of Negros Oriental, before exiting landmass to the Sulu Sea by Wednesday morning, February 14.

Once Basyang is over the Sulu Sea, it could reintensify into a tropical storm. Then it would make its final landfall in central Palawan by Wednesday evening.

Based on its latest forecast track, Basyang will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) late Thursday, February 15.

Sea travel remains risky in areas under signal number 1, the seaboards of Northern Luzon and of the Visayas, the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon, the eastern and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Mindanao due to Basyang and the surge of the northeast monsoon.

At least 2,412 passengers have been stranded in various ports as of 8 am on Tuesday, according to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will continue to bring scattered rainshowers to the regions of Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, and Ilocos, as well as the provinces of Aurora and Quezon, but PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

The rest of the country, including Metro Manila, will only have localized thunderstorms. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

– Rappler.com