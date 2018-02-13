Basyang (Sanba) is expected to make its 2nd landfall in Bohol on Tuesday afternoon, February 13

Published 2:50 PM, February 13, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Basyang (Sanba) is now over the Bohol Sea after crossing the area of the Surigao provinces and Agusan del Norte.

Basyang had been downgraded from a tropical storm after it made landfall in Cortes, Surigao del Sur at 9:15 am on Tuesday, February 13. At least 4 people have been reported dead in Surigao del Sur.

In a bulletin issued at 2 pm on Tuesday, PAGASA said Basyang is already 60 kilometers south of Maasin City, Southern Leyte, moving west northwest at a slightly faster 27 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 25 km/h.

The tropical depression has maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 80 km/h.

Signal number 1 remains raised in:

Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo

Aklan

Capiz

Antique

Iloilo

Guimaras

Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

Siquijor

Bohol

Cebu

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

southern part of Samar

southern part of Eastern Samar

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Camiguin

Misamis Oriental

Misamis Occidental

northern part of Bukidnon

northern part of Zamboanga del Norte

PAGASA warned areas under signal number 1 that moderate to heavy rain will persist within the next 24 hours. Residents should watch out for flash floods and landslides.

After crossing the Bohol Sea, Basyang is expected to make its 2nd landfall in Bohol on Tuesday afternoon, then its 3rd landfall either in Siquijor, the southern part of Cebu, or the southern part of Negros Oriental, before exiting to the Sulu Sea on Tuesday evening.

Once Basyang is over the Sulu Sea, it could reintensify into a tropical storm. Then it would make its final landfall in central Palawan by Wednesday afternoon, February 14.

Based on its latest forecast track, Basyang will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday morning, February 15 – earlier than initial projections since it has slightly accelerated.

Sea travel remains risky in areas under signal number 1, the seaboards of Northern Luzon and of the Visayas, the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon, the eastern and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Mindanao due to Basyang and the surge of the northeast monsoon.

At least 3,982 passengers have been stranded in various ports as of noon on Tuesday, according to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will continue to bring scattered rainshowers to the regions of Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, and Ilocos, as well as the provinces of Aurora and Quezon, but PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

The rest of the country, including Metro Manila, will only have localized thunderstorms. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

– Rappler.com