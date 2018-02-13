Tropical Depression Basyang (Sanba) is located 45 kilometers east northeast of Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental early Tuesday evening, February 13

Published 8:40 PM, February 13, 2018

What's the weather like in your area?

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Basyang (Sanba) slightly slowed down early Tuesday evening, February 13, ahead of its expected 2nd landfall either in Cebu or in Negros Oriental.

Basyang had made its 1st landfall in Cortes, Surigao del Sur at 9:15 am on Tuesday. At least 4 people have been reported dead in Surigao del Sur.

In a bulletin issued at 8 pm on Tuesday, PAGASA said Basyang is already 45 kilometers east northeast of Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental, moving west at 26 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 27 km/h.

The tropical depression still has maximum winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 65 km/h.

Signal number 1 remains up over:

Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo

Aklan

Capiz

Antique

Iloilo

Guimaras

Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

Siquijor

Bohol

Cebu

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Camiguin

Misamis Oriental

Misamis Occidental

northern part of Zamboanga del Norte

PAGASA warned areas under signal number 1 that moderate to heavy rain will persist within the next 24 hours. Residents should watch out for flash floods and landslides.

After its 2nd landfall either in the southern part of Cebu or in the southern part of Negros Oriental, Basyang will exit to the Sulu Sea on Tuesday evening.

Once Basyang is over the Sulu Sea, it could reintensify into a tropical storm. Then it would make its final landfall in Palawan on Wednesday afternoon, February 14.

Based on its latest forecast track, Basyang will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday, February 15.

Sea travel remains risky in areas under signal number 1, the seaboards of Northern Luzon and of the Visayas, the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon and of Mindanao, and the eastern and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon due to Basyang and the surge of the northeast monsoon.

At least 3,982 passengers have been stranded in various ports as of noon on Tuesday, according to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon is affecting the rest of Luzon, but PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."