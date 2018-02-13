After its 2nd landfall, Basyang (Sanba) will cross the Sulu Sea and then make its final landfall in Palawan on Wednesday, February 14

Published 11:40 PM, February 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Basyang (Sanba) made its 2nd landfall in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental at 9 pm on Tuesday, February 13, and is now moving towards the Sulu Sea.

Basyang had made its 1st landfall in Cortes, Surigao del Sur at 9:15 am on Tuesday. At least 4 people have been reported dead in Surigao del Sur.

In a bulletin issued at 11 pm on Tuesday, PAGASA said Basyang is already in the vicinity of Santa Catalina, Negros Oriental, moving west southwest at 26 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical depression has maximum winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 60 km/h.

Fewer areas remain under signal number 1:

Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo

Aklan

Capiz

Antique

Iloilo

Guimaras

Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

Siquijor

Bohol

Cebu

northern part of Misamis Occidental

northern part of Zamboanga del Norte

PAGASA warned areas under signal number 1 that moderate to heavy rain will persist within the next 24 hours. Residents should watch out for flash floods and landslides.

After Basyang crosses the Sulu Sea, it is expected to make its 3rd and final landfall in Palawan on Wednesday evening, February 14.

Based on its latest forecast track, Basyang will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday afternoon, February 15.

Sea travel remains risky in areas under signal number 1, the seaboards of Northern Luzon and of the Visayas, the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon and of Mindanao, and the eastern and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon due to Basyang and the surge of the northeast monsoon.

At least 4,697 passengers have been stranded in various ports as of 8 pm on Tuesday, according to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon is affecting the rest of Luzon, but PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact." (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

