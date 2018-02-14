But there will still be light to heavy rain in the Visayas, Bicol, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga

Published 8:35 AM, February 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Basyang (Sanba) continues to move towards the southern part of Palawan, where it is expected to make its 3rd and final landfall on Wednesday evening, February 14.

In a bulletin issued at 8 am on Wednesday, PAGASA said Basyang is already 255 kilometers south of Cuyo, Palawan or 310 kilometers west southwest of Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental, still moving west southwest at 26 kilometers per hour (km/h).

Basyang has made landfall twice, so far – first in Cortes, Surigao del Sur at 9:15 am on Tuesday, February 13, and then in Dumaguete City at 9 pm on the same day.

At least 4 people have been reported dead in Surigao del Sur due to Basyang.

The tropical depression continues to have maximum winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 60 km/h.

Only Palawan, including Calamian and Cuyo, remains under signal number 1.

PAGASA warned Palawan and Western Visayas that moderate to heavy rain will still persist within the next 24 hours. There will also be light to heavy rain in the rest of the Visayas, Bicol, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga. Residents of these areas should watch out for flash floods and landslides.

Based on its latest forecast track, Basyang will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday afternoon, February 15.

Sea travel remains risky in the seaboards of Northern Luzon and Palawan, the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon and of the Visayas, and the eastern and western seaboards of Southern Luzon due to Basyang and the surge of the northeast monsoon.

At least 3,733 passengers remain stranded in various ports as of 4 am on Wednesday, from a high of 4,697, according to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon and Central Luzon, but PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact." (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories) – Rappler.com