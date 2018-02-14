But PAGASA warns Palawan that moderate to heavy rain will still continue in the province

Published 6:00 PM, February 14, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Basyang (Sanba) weakened into a low pressure area (LPA) on Wednesday afternoon, February 14.

In a bulletin issued past 5 pm on Wednesday, PAGASA said the LPA that was formerly Basyang is already 220 kilometers south of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

It had initially been projected to make its 3rd and final landfall in Palawan on Wednesday evening.

Basyang made landfall just twice – first in Cortes, Surigao del Sur at 9:15 am on Tuesday, February 13, and then in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental at 9 pm on the same day.

At least 4 people have been reported dead in Surigao del Sur due to Basyang.

Since the tropical depression has weakened into an LPA, there are no more areas under tropical cyclone warning signals. But PAGASA did say there is still a chance that the LPA could reintensify into a tropical depression.

PAGASA also warned Palawan that moderate to heavy rain will still continue in the province. There will also be light to heavy rain in Quezon, Bicol, and Eastern Visayas due to the tail-end of a cold front. Residents of these areas should remain on alert for flash floods and landslides.

Sea travel also remains risky in the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon, the eastern seaboard of Central Luzon, and the eastern and western seaboards of Southern Luzon due to the surge of the northeast monsoon.

At least 3,733 passengers remain stranded in various ports as of 4 am on Wednesday, from a high of 4,697, according to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will continue to affect Cagayan, Cordillera, and Aurora, but PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

The rest of the country, including Metro Manila, will only have localized thunderstorms. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories) – Rappler.com