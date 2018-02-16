Easterlies are also affecting the eastern section of the country

Published 6:39 PM, February 16, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) is bringing cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Palawan, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Friday, February 16.

In its 4 pm bulletin on Friday, PAGASA said the LPA was last located at 315 km west of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

Easterlies are also affecting the eastern section of the country.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to thunderstorms.

Coastal waters in Northern Luzon and Palawan will be moderate to rough, while the rest of the country will have slight to moderate seas. – Rappler.com