Published 11:40 PM, February 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The trough or extension of a low pressure area (LPA) located outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) will affect the eastern part of Mindanao on Monday, February 19.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Sunday, February 18, state weather bureau PAGASA warned there will be light to heavy rain in Caraga and Davao. Those regions should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides.

The northeast monsoon is also affecting Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands, but PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

The rest of the country will only have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, but these could still bring flash floods or landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

PAGASA also said coastal waters in Northern Luzon will be moderate to rough.

