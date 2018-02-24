A northeast monsoon is also affecting the Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, and Ilocos regions

Published 7:08 PM, February 24, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) spotted off Davao del Sur is bringing scattered to widespread rains over Mindanao and Eastern Visayas, state weather bureau PAGASA on Saturday, February 24.

As of 3 pm Saturday, PAGASA said the LPA was located at 290 kilometers southeast of Davao City, Davao del Sur.

The trough or extension of the LPA will also affect the rest of Visayas and the Bicol region, where the skies will be cloudy with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Residents in affected areas are warned against possible flash floods or landslides due to rains.

A northeast monsoon is also affecting the Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, and Ilocos regions, bringing partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

For the rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, localized thunderstorms will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

Coastal waters will be moderate to rough in northern Luzon, the eastern sections of central and southern Luzon, as well as in Visayas and Mindanao. The rest of the country will have slight to moderate seas. – Rappler.com