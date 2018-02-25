The tail-end of a cold front will also bring rain to Quezon, Bicol, and Eastern Visayas

Published 4:35 PM, February 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA), the tail-end of a cold front, and the northeast monsoon will continue to affect parts of the country.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Sunday, February 25, state weather bureau PAGASA said the LPA is already 215 kilometers south southeast of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

The trough or extension of the LPA will bring light to heavy rain to Palawan and the Zamboanga Peninsula. These areas should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides.

PAGASA forecaster Samuel Duran said the LPA only has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.

The tail-end of a cold front, meanwhile, will trigger light to heavy rain in Quezon, Bicol, and Eastern Visayas. Flash floods and landslides are also possible.

A cold front forms when an advancing cold air mass displaces warmer air in its path, causing the displaced warm air to rise, which then leads to the formation of clouds and precipitation. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The northeast monsoon is also affecting Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, and Ilocos, but PAGASA said there will only be light rain with "no significant impact."

The rest of the country, including Metro Manila, will only have isolated thunderstorms.

PAGASA also warned that coastal waters in Northern Luzon as well as the eastern parts of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao will be moderate to rough.

