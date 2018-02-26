But scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are still expected in the southern part of Palawan on Monday, February 26

Published 12:25 PM, February 26, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) that state weather bureau PAGASA has been monitoring weakened on Monday morning, February 26.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Monday, PAGASA said the LPA is already 290 kilometers southwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

Though it has weakened, there will still be scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in the southern part of Palawan.

The tail-end of a cold front, meanwhile, will trigger light to heavy rain in Quezon, Bicol, and Eastern Visayas. Flash floods and landslides are possible.

A cold front forms when an advancing cold air mass displaces warmer air in its path, causing the displaced warm air to rise, which then leads to the formation of clouds and precipitation. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The northeast monsoon is also affecting Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, and Ilocos, but PAGASA said there will only be light rain with "no significant impact."

The rest of the country, including Metro Manila, will only have isolated thunderstorms.

PAGASA also warned that coastal waters in Extreme Northern Luzon will be rough to very rough. – Rappler.com