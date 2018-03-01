Easterlies are affecting the eastern section of the country

Published 5:09 PM, March 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience isolated rains on Friday, March 2, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 4 pm bulletin Thursday, March 1, PAGASA said the partly cloudy to cloudy skies are due to localized thunderstorms.

Easterlies are affecting the eastern section of the country.

Coastal waters in Northern Luzon and the rest of the country will be slight to moderate.